Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 20th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 20:

Lennox International Inc. (LII - Free Report) : This company which is a manufacturer of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Lennox International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lennox International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lennox International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lennox International, Inc. Quote

Lennox International has a PEG ratio of 1.79 compared with 2.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Lennox International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Lennox International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Lennox International, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Lennox International, Inc. Quote

Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) : This lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gifts products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus

Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus

Urban Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote

Urban Outfitters has a PEG ratio of 0.45 compared with 0.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB - Free Report) : This building systems solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days. 

Limbach Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Limbach Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Limbach Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Limbach Holdings, Inc. Quote

Limbach has a PEG ratio of 1.80 compared with 1.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Limbach Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Limbach Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Limbach Holdings, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) - free report >>

Lennox International, Inc. (LII) - free report >>

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) - free report >>

Published in

retail