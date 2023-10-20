See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 20th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 20:
Lennox International Inc. (LII - Free Report) : This company which is a manufacturer of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
Lennox International has a PEG ratio of 1.79 compared with 2.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) : This lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gifts products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.
Urban Outfitters has a PEG ratio of 0.45 compared with 0.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB - Free Report) : This building systems solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.
Limbach has a PEG ratio of 1.80 compared with 1.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.