New Strong Buy Stocks for October 27th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Matrix Service Company (MTRX - Free Report) : This energy infrastructure services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 285.7% over the last 60 days.
Office Properties Income Trust (OPI - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.3% over the last 60 days.
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV - Free Report) : This macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.
FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL - Free Report) : This railcar manufacturing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.