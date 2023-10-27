Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Matrix Service Company (MTRX - Free Report) : This energy infrastructure services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 285.7% over the last 60 days.

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.3% over the last 60 days.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV - Free Report) : This macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.

FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL - Free Report) : This railcar manufacturing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


