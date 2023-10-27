Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 27th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 27:

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Price and Consensus

Office Properties Income Trust Price and Consensus

Office Properties Income Trust price-consensus-chart | Office Properties Income Trust Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 23.9%, compared with the industry average of 4.6%.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Yield (TTM)

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Yield (TTM)

Office Properties Income Trust dividend-yield-ttm | Office Properties Income Trust Quote

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY - Free Report) : This automobile company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Nissan Motor Co. Price and Consensus

Nissan Motor Co. Price and Consensus

Nissan Motor Co. price-consensus-chart | Nissan Motor Co. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Nissan Motor Co. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Nissan Motor Co. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Nissan Motor Co. dividend-yield-ttm | Nissan Motor Co. Quote

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES - Free Report) : This integrated equipment services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) - free report >>

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) - free report >>

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks