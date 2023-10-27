See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 27:
Office Properties Income Trust (OPI - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Office Properties Income Trust Price and Consensus
Office Properties Income Trust price-consensus-chart | Office Properties Income Trust Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 23.9%, compared with the industry average of 4.6%.
Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Yield (TTM)
Office Properties Income Trust dividend-yield-ttm | Office Properties Income Trust Quote
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY - Free Report) : This automobile company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Nissan Motor Co. Price and Consensus
Nissan Motor Co. price-consensus-chart | Nissan Motor Co. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Nissan Motor Co. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Nissan Motor Co. dividend-yield-ttm | Nissan Motor Co. Quote
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES - Free Report) : This integrated equipment services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Quote
