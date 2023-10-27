Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 27th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 27:

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Price and Consensus

Office Properties Income Trust Price and Consensus

Office Properties Income Trust price-consensus-chart | Office Properties Income Trust Quote

Office Properties Income Trust has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.01, compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Office Properties Income Trust PE Ratio (TTM)

Office Properties Income Trust PE Ratio (TTM)

Office Properties Income Trust pe-ratio-ttm | Office Properties Income Trust Quote

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY - Free Report) : This automobile company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Nissan Motor Co. Price and Consensus

Nissan Motor Co. Price and Consensus

Nissan Motor Co. price-consensus-chart | Nissan Motor Co. Quote

Nissan has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.53 compared with 5.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Nissan Motor Co. PE Ratio (TTM)

Nissan Motor Co. PE Ratio (TTM)

Nissan Motor Co. pe-ratio-ttm | Nissan Motor Co. Quote

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES - Free Report) : This integrated equipment services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Quote

H&E Equipment Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.07 compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) - free report >>

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) - free report >>

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) - free report >>

Published in

finance