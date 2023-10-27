Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 27:

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT - Free Report) : This digital infrastructure solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv Holdings’ shares gained 34.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR - Free Report) : This insurance holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

The Progressive’s shares gained 23.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.3% over the last 60 days.

Can-Fite BioPharma’s shares gained 9.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

