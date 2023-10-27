See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
The Progressive Corporation (PGR) - free report >>
Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (CANF) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
The Progressive Corporation (PGR) - free report >>
Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (CANF) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 27:
Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT - Free Report) : This digital infrastructure solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus
Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote
Vertiv Holdings’ shares gained 34.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Vertiv Holdings Co. Price
Vertiv Holdings Co. price | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote
The Progressive Corporation (PGR - Free Report) : This insurance holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.
The Progressive Corporation Price and Consensus
The Progressive Corporation price-consensus-chart | The Progressive Corporation Quote
The Progressive’s shares gained 23.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The Progressive Corporation Price
The Progressive Corporation price | The Progressive Corporation Quote
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.3% over the last 60 days.
Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd Price and Consensus
Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd price-consensus-chart | Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd Quote
Can-Fite BioPharma’s shares gained 9.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd Price
Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd price | Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.