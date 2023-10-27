Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 27th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 27:

The Progressive Corporation (PGR - Free Report) : This insurance holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

The Progressive has a PEG ratio of 1.20 compared with 1.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Veolia Environnement SA (VEOEY - Free Report) : This integrated environmental solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Veolia has a PEG ratio of 0.80 compared with 2.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY - Free Report) : This automobile company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Nissan Motor has a PEG ratio of 0.19 compared with 0.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


