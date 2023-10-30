Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 30th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Civeo Corporation (CVEO - Free Report) : This hospitality services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

Civeo Corporation Price and Consensus

Civeo Corporation Price and Consensus

Civeo Corporation price-consensus-chart | Civeo Corporation Quote

First BanCorp. (FBP - Free Report) : This bank holding company for FirstBank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

First BanCorp. Price and Consensus

First BanCorp. Price and Consensus

First BanCorp. price-consensus-chart | First BanCorp. Quote

Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG - Free Report) : This commercial property and casualty insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Employers Holdings Inc Price and Consensus

Employers Holdings Inc Price and Consensus

Employers Holdings Inc price-consensus-chart | Employers Holdings Inc Quote

Manitex International, Inc. (MNTX - Free Report) : This provider of engineered lifting solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.6% over the last 60 days.

Manitex International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Manitex International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Manitex International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Manitex International, Inc. Quote

Progyny, Inc. (PGNY - Free Report) : This fertility and family building benefits solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Progyny, Inc. Price and Consensus

Progyny, Inc. Price and Consensus

Progyny, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Progyny, Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) - free report >>

Manitex International, Inc. (MNTX) - free report >>

Civeo Corporation (CVEO) - free report >>

First BanCorp. (FBP) - free report >>

Progyny, Inc. (PGNY) - free report >>

Published in

insurance