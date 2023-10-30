We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 30th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Civeo Corporation (CVEO - Free Report) : This hospitality services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.
First BanCorp. (FBP - Free Report) : This bank holding company for FirstBank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG - Free Report) : This commercial property and casualty insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Manitex International, Inc. (MNTX - Free Report) : This provider of engineered lifting solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.6% over the last 60 days.
Progyny, Inc. (PGNY - Free Report) : This fertility and family building benefits solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.