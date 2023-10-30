Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy October 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 30th:

Civeo Corporation (CVEO - Free Report) : This hospitality services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.1%.

First BanCorp. (FBP - Free Report) : This bank holding company for FirstBank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.

Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG - Free Report) : This commercial property and casualty insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

