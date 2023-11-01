Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI - Free Report) : This national real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI - Free Report) : This S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8% over the last 60 days.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN - Free Report) : This online retail giant has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) : This explorer and producer of oil and gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

First Bank (FRBA - Free Report) : This banking products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


