Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 1st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Office Properties Income Trust (OPI - Free Report) : This national real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Office Properties Income Trust Price and Consensus
Office Properties Income Trust price-consensus-chart | Office Properties Income Trust Quote
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI - Free Report) : This S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8% over the last 60 days.
VICI Properties Inc. Price and Consensus
VICI Properties Inc. price-consensus-chart | VICI Properties Inc. Quote
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN - Free Report) : This online retail giant has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.
Amazon.com, Inc. Price and Consensus
Amazon.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) : This explorer and producer of oil and gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Price and Consensus
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras price-consensus-chart | Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Quote
First Bank (FRBA - Free Report) : This banking products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.
First Bank Price and Consensus
First Bank price-consensus-chart | First Bank Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.