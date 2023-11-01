See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 1st:
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN - Free Report) : This online retail giant has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.
Amazon’s shares gained 3.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) : This explorer and producer of oil and gas has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Petroleo’s shares gained 6.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
First Bank (FRBA - Free Report) : This banking products and services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.
First Bank’s shares gained 28.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
