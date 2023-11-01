Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 1st:

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN - Free Report) : This online retail giant has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

Amazon’s shares gained 3.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) : This explorer and producer of oil and gas has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Petroleo’s shares gained 6.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

First Bank (FRBA - Free Report) : This banking products and services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.

First Bank’s shares gained 28.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

