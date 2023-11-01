See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 1st:
Office Properties Income Trust (OPI - Free Report) : This national real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Office Properties has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.02, compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) : This explorer and producer of oil and gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Petroleo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.95, compared with 4.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER - Free Report) : This company which engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
AerCap has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.11, compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
