See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
The Progressive Corporation (PGR) - free report >>
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (USAP) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
The Progressive Corporation (PGR) - free report >>
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (USAP) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 2nd:
AppFolio, Inc. (APPF - Free Report) : This company that provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
AppFolio, Inc. Price and Consensus
AppFolio, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AppFolio, Inc. Quote
AppFolio’s shares gained 5.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
AppFolio, Inc. Price
AppFolio, Inc. price | AppFolio, Inc. Quote
Universal Stainless& Alloy Products, Inc. (USAP - Free Report) : This specialty steel products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. Price and Consensus
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. Quote
Universal Stainless’ shares gained 46.7% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. Price
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. price | Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. Quote
The Progressive Corporation (PGR - Free Report) : This insurance holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
The Progressive Corporation Price and Consensus
The Progressive Corporation price-consensus-chart | The Progressive Corporation Quote
Progressive’s shares gained 23.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
The Progressive Corporation Price
The Progressive Corporation price | The Progressive Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.