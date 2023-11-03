Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 3rd:

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Customers Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Customers’ shares gained 1.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU - Free Report) : This manufacturer of chemical products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

LSB’s shares gained 7.4% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Capital’s shares gained 0.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

