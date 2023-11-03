See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Lsb Industries Inc. (LXU) - free report >>
Customers Bancorp, Inc (CUBI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Lsb Industries Inc. (LXU) - free report >>
Customers Bancorp, Inc (CUBI) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 3rd:
Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Customers Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.
Customers Bancorp, Inc Price and Consensus
Customers Bancorp, Inc price-consensus-chart | Customers Bancorp, Inc Quote
Customers’ shares gained 1.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Customers Bancorp, Inc Price
Customers Bancorp, Inc price | Customers Bancorp, Inc Quote
LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU - Free Report) : This manufacturer of chemical products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Lsb Industries Inc. Price and Consensus
Lsb Industries Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lsb Industries Inc. Quote
LSB’s shares gained 7.4% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Lsb Industries Inc. Price
Lsb Industries Inc. price | Lsb Industries Inc. Quote
Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Capital Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Capital Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Capital Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Capital’s shares gained 0.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Capital Bancorp, Inc. Price
Capital Bancorp, Inc. price | Capital Bancorp, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.