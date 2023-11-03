Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 3rd:

BAE Systems plc (BAESY - Free Report) : This company that provides defense, aerospace, and security solutionscarries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

BAE Systems has a PEG ratio of 1.25 compared with 1.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

Associated British Foods plc (ASBFY - Free Report) : This diversified food, ingredients, and retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Associated British Foods has a PEG ratio of 1.51 compared with 1.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW - Free Report) : This producer of value-added frozen potato products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

Lamb Weston has a PEG ratio of 1.17 compared with 1.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


Published in

consumer-staples