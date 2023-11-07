Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 6th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 6th:  

Great Elm Capital Group (GECC - Free Report) : This diversified investment company whose business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Quote

Great Elm Capital Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.64 compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Quote

Amalgamated Financial (AMAL - Free Report) : This bank holding company which provide provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

Amalgamated Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

Amalgamated Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Amalgamated Financial Corp. Quote

Amalgamated Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.62 compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Amalgamated Financial Corp. Quote

TripAdvisor (TRIP - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest online travel research companies in the world, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

TripAdvisor, Inc. Price and Consensus

TripAdvisor, Inc. Price and Consensus

TripAdvisor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TripAdvisor, Inc. Quote

TripAdvisor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.93 compared with 39.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

TripAdvisor, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

TripAdvisor, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

TripAdvisor, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | TripAdvisor, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) - free report >>

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (GECC) - free report >>

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) - free report >>

Published in

finance retail