Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 6th:
Great Elm Capital Group (GECC - Free Report) : This diversified investment company whose business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Great Elm Capital Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.64 compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Amalgamated Financial (AMAL - Free Report) : This bank holding company which provide provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Amalgamated Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.62 compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
TripAdvisor (TRIP - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest online travel research companies in the world, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
TripAdvisor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.93 compared with 39.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
