Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 6th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today November 6th:
NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) : This company which is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
NVIDIA has a PEG ratio of 3.10 compared with 4.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of information technology solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Dell Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.92 compared with 2.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Barrett Business Services (BBSI - Free Report) : This company which provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Barrett Business Services has a PEG ratio of 0.98 compared with 1.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
