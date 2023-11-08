Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 8, 2023:

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Capital Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Capital Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.11, compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Manitex International, Inc. (MNTX - Free Report) : This engineered lifting solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.6% over the last 60 days.

Manitex International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.43 compared with 21.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME - Free Report) :This construction and facilities services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

EMCOR Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.06 compared with 25.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

