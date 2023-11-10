Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

The Progressive (PGR - Free Report) : This company which is one of the major auto insurers in the country, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

PBF Energy (PBF - Free Report) : This company which is a leading refiner of crude, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 day.

The Andersons (ANDE - Free Report) : This company which is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Kadant (KAI - Free Report) : This company which is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

RITHM CAP CP (RITM - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of capital and services to the real estate and financial services industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


