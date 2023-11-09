Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 9th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 9th:  

BuildABear Workshop (BBW - Free Report) : This company which is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

BuildABear Workshop has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.95 compared with 12.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Molson Coors (TAP - Free Report) : This company which is a global manufacturer and seller of beer and other beverage products has an impressive diverse portfolio of owned and partner brands, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 days.

Molson Coors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.24 compared with 16.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


