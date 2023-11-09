See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 9th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 9th:
BuildABear Workshop (BBW - Free Report) : This company which is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Price and Consensus
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Quote
BuildABear Workshop has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.95 compared with 12.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Quote
Molson Coors (TAP - Free Report) : This company which is a global manufacturer and seller of beer and other beverage products has an impressive diverse portfolio of owned and partner brands, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 days.
Molson Coors Beverage Company Price and Consensus
Molson Coors Beverage Company price-consensus-chart | Molson Coors Beverage Company Quote
Molson Coors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.24 compared with 16.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Molson Coors Beverage Company PE Ratio (TTM)
Molson Coors Beverage Company pe-ratio-ttm | Molson Coors Beverage Company Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.