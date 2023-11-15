We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 14th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Intel Corporation (INTC - Free Report) : This technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.9% over the last 60 days.
1stdibs.Com, Inc. (DIBS - Free Report) :This e-commerce platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (HARP - Free Report) :This clinical-stage immunotherapy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.9% over the last 60 days.
EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME - Free Report) :This construction and facilities services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Runway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.