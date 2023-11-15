Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Intel Corporation (INTC - Free Report) : This technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.9% over the last 60 days.

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (DIBS - Free Report) :This e-commerce platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (HARP - Free Report) :This clinical-stage immunotherapy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.9% over the last 60 days.

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME - Free Report) :This construction and facilities services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


