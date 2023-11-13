Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

HCI Group (HCI - Free Report) : This holding company which is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

OppFi (OPFI - Free Report) : This company which provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.3% over the last 60 days.

Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST - Free Report) : This company which is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL - Free Report) : This cruise company which primarily serve the contemporary, premium and deluxe segments of the cruise vacation industry and also includes the budget and luxury segments, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Ecopetrol (EC - Free Report) : This Colombia-based petroleum company which is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.0% over the last 60 day.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


