Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for November 10th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 10th:

The Andersons (ANDE - Free Report) : This regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

The Andersons, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Andersons, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Andersons, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Andersons, Inc. Quote

The Andersons’ shares gained 28.8% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Andersons, Inc. Price

The Andersons, Inc. Price

The Andersons, Inc. price | The Andersons, Inc. Quote

The Progressive (PGR - Free Report) : This company which is one of the major auto insurers in the country in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

The Progressive Corporation Price and Consensus

The Progressive Corporation Price and Consensus

The Progressive Corporation price-consensus-chart | The Progressive Corporation Quote

The Progressive’s shares gained 19.9% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

The Progressive Corporation Price

The Progressive Corporation Price

The Progressive Corporation price | The Progressive Corporation Quote

Kadant (KAI - Free Report) : This company which is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Kadant Inc Price and Consensus

Kadant Inc Price and Consensus

Kadant Inc price-consensus-chart | Kadant Inc Quote

Kadant’s shares gained 27.0% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Kadant Inc Price

Kadant Inc Price

Kadant Inc price | Kadant Inc Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) - free report >>

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) - free report >>

Kadant Inc (KAI) - free report >>

Published in

agriculture finance