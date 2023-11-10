We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 10th:
PBF Energy (PBF - Free Report) : This company which is a leading refiner of crude, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.
PBF Energy Inc. Price and Consensus
PBF Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | PBF Energy Inc. Quote
PBF Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.60 compared with 7.5 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
PBF Energy Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
PBF Energy Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | PBF Energy Inc. Quote
Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of information technology solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
Dell Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus
Dell Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote
Dell Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.46 compared with 37.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Dell Technologies Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Dell Technologies Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote
DoubleDown Interactive (DDI - Free Report) : This company which is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote
DoubleDown Interactive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.72 compared with 14.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)
DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR pe-ratio-ttm | DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.