Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 10th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today November 10th:

Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of information technology solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Dell Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.95 compared with 2.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Liberty Energy(LBRT - Free Report) : This company which is a premier provider of hydraulic fracturing and other auxiliary services to onshore exploration and production (E&P) companies in North America, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Liberty Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.70 compared with 0.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

H&E Equipment Services (HEES - Free Report) : This company which is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

H&E Equipment Services has a PEG ratio of 0.69 compared with 0.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

