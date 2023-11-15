Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 15th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF - Free Report) : This oil company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

PBF Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

PBF Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

PBF Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | PBF Energy Inc. Quote

Eneti Inc. (NETI - Free Report) : This offshore wind energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75% over the last 60 days.

Eneti Inc. Price and Consensus

Eneti Inc. Price and Consensus

Eneti Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eneti Inc. Quote

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWEOY - Free Report) : This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

RWE AG Price and Consensus

RWE AG Price and Consensus

RWE AG price-consensus-chart | RWE AG Quote

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM - Free Report) : This real estate investment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Rithm Capital Corp. Price and Consensus

Rithm Capital Corp. Price and Consensus

Rithm Capital Corp. price-consensus-chart | Rithm Capital Corp. Quote

Legacy Housing Corporation (LEGH - Free Report) : This real estate development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Legacy Housing Corporation Price and Consensus

Legacy Housing Corporation Price and Consensus

Legacy Housing Corporation price-consensus-chart | Legacy Housing Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) - free report >>

RWE AG (RWEOY) - free report >>

Legacy Housing Corporation (LEGH) - free report >>

Eneti Inc. (NETI) - free report >>

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) - free report >>

Published in

finance oil-energy transportation