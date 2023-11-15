We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 15th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
PBF Energy Inc. (PBF - Free Report) : This oil company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.
PBF Energy Inc. Price and Consensus
PBF Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | PBF Energy Inc. Quote
Eneti Inc. (NETI - Free Report) : This offshore wind energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75% over the last 60 days.
Eneti Inc. Price and Consensus
Eneti Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eneti Inc. Quote
RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWEOY - Free Report) : This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
RWE AG Price and Consensus
RWE AG price-consensus-chart | RWE AG Quote
Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM - Free Report) : This real estate investment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Rithm Capital Corp. Price and Consensus
Rithm Capital Corp. price-consensus-chart | Rithm Capital Corp. Quote
Legacy Housing Corporation (LEGH - Free Report) : This real estate development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Legacy Housing Corporation Price and Consensus
Legacy Housing Corporation price-consensus-chart | Legacy Housing Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.