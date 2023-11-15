Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 15:

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM - Free Report) : This real estate investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX - Free Report) : This natural gas distribution company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 3.9%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (PANL - Free Report) : This seaborne logistics and transportation provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 74.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.6%.

