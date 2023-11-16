We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 16th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 116.7% over the last 60 days.
ImmunoGen, Inc. Price and Consensus
ImmunoGen, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ImmunoGen, Inc. Quote
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72% over the last 60 days.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
Burford Capital Limited (BUR - Free Report) : This company which provides legal finance products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.
Burford Capital Limited Price and Consensus
Burford Capital Limited price-consensus-chart | Burford Capital Limited Quote
Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE - Free Report) : This insurance technology solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Guidewire Software, Inc. Price and Consensus
Guidewire Software, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Guidewire Software, Inc. Quote
Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO - Free Report) : This semiconductor equipment manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Veeco Instruments Inc. Price and Consensus
Veeco Instruments Inc. price-consensus-chart | Veeco Instruments Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.