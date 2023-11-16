See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) - free report >>
Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) - free report >>
Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 16:
Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD - Free Report) : This provider of engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Modine Manufacturing Company Price and Consensus
Modine Manufacturing Company price-consensus-chart | Modine Manufacturing Company Quote
Modine Manufacturing Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.36, compared with 19.98 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Modine Manufacturing Company PE Ratio (TTM)
Modine Manufacturing Company pe-ratio-ttm | Modine Manufacturing Company Quote
Burford Capital Limited (BUR - Free Report) : Thiscompany which provides legal finance products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.
Burford Capital Limited Price and Consensus
Burford Capital Limited price-consensus-chart | Burford Capital Limited Quote
Burford Capital Limited has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.33 compared with 19.98 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Burford Capital Limited PE Ratio (TTM)
Burford Capital Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Burford Capital Limited Quote
EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME - Free Report) : This construction and facilities services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
EMCOR Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
EMCOR Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EMCOR Group, Inc. Quote
EMCOR Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.64 compared with 19.98 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
EMCOR Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
EMCOR Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | EMCOR Group, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.