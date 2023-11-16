Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 16th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 16:

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

