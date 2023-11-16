We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Time to Take Profits: 2 Stocks to Buy on a Pullback
The stock market has been on an almost unbelievable run over the last three weeks; however, I think it warrants some caution from investors. While I remain a bull into year end, I don’t think now is the time to get aggressive on the long side and investors would be prudent to book some gains here.
I want to be clear, by no means am I expecting something catastrophic to happen, but when the Nasdaq 100 rallies 13% in just a couple of weeks I am not in a rush to buy. I think a pull back to the breakout level is a reasonable expectation over the next couple of weeks and would set the market up nicely for a year end rally.
Here, I am going to share two stocks I would like to buy in case of a market pullback. This is definitely a more tactical look at the market, so investors who don’t trade actively should be comfortable maintaining long exposure through year end.
Copart
Copart (CPRT - Free Report) , an industry dominating car auction company has been a fantastic stock to own all year. It has recently broken out from a clear bullish consolidation and would be a great stock to buy on a pullback.
Copart enjoys a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) rating, reflecting upward trending earnings revisions. Current quarter earnings estimates have been revised higher by 3.2% over the last two months and are forecast to climb 23% YoY to $0.32 per share. FY23 earnings estimates have been increased by nearly 3% and are projected to grow 12.7% YoY.
Amazon
Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) is another stock that has traded very strongly off the lows this last month. After forming a descending wedge, the stock broke out and traded aggressively higher. Now I think a pullback in the stock price may set up another powerful year end move.
Amazon too has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) rating, indicating upward trending earnings revisions. Current quarter earnings estimates have been upgraded by 11.8% over the last month and are expected to grow an incredible 262% YoY to $0.76 per share. FY23 earnings estimates have been boosted by nearly 20% and are projected to increase 276% YoY to $2.67 per share.
Bottom Line
Both of these stocks have performed extremely well YTD and I believe will finish the year strong as well. There are plenty of bullish catalysts to send this market higher in the last quarter, but because the market is so extended, I think a slight pullback is in the cards over the next couple of weeks.
Best of luck traders!