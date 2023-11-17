Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 17th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 17:

FinWise Bancorp (FINW - Free Report) : This bank holding company for FinWise Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

FinWise Bancorp Price and Consensus

FinWise Bancorp Price and Consensus

FinWise Bancorp price-consensus-chart | FinWise Bancorp Quote

FinWise Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.87, compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

FinWise Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)

FinWise Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)

FinWise Bancorp pe-ratio-ttm | FinWise Bancorp Quote

Steelcase Inc. (SCS - Free Report) : This furniture and architectural products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 25.4% over the last 60 days.

Steelcase Inc. Price and Consensus

Steelcase Inc. Price and Consensus

Steelcase Inc. price-consensus-chart | Steelcase Inc. Quote

Steelcase Inc has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.24 compared with 20.01 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Steelcase Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Steelcase Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Steelcase Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Steelcase Inc. Quote

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR - Free Report) : This medical device outsource manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Integer Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus

Integer Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus

Integer Holdings Corporation price-consensus-chart | Integer Holdings Corporation Quote

Integer Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.29 compared with 20.01 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Integer Holdings Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Integer Holdings Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Integer Holdings Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Integer Holdings Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Steelcase Inc. (SCS) - free report >>

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) - free report >>

FinWise Bancorp (FINW) - free report >>

Published in

finance