Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 17:
FinWise Bancorp (FINW - Free Report) : This bank holding company for FinWise Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
FinWise Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.87, compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Steelcase Inc. (SCS - Free Report) : This furniture and architectural products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 25.4% over the last 60 days.
Steelcase Inc has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.24 compared with 20.01 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR - Free Report) : This medical device outsource manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Integer Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.29 compared with 20.01 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
