Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 20:

Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH - Free Report) : This healthcare company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Evolent Health's shares gained 12.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL - Free Report) : This insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

Arch Capital Group's shares gained 11.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

American Resources Corporation (AREC - Free Report) : This metallurgical coal company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.7% over the last 60 days.

American Resources’ shares gained 12.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


