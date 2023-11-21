See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 20:
Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH - Free Report) : This healthcare company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
Evolent Health's shares gained 12.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL - Free Report) : This insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.
Arch Capital Group's shares gained 11.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
American Resources Corporation (AREC - Free Report) : This metallurgical coal company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.7% over the last 60 days.
American Resources’ shares gained 12.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
