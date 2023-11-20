Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 20th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 20:

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL - Free Report) : This insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

Arch Capital Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

Arch Capital Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Arch Capital Group Ltd. Quote

Arch Capital Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.19, compared with 16.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Arch Capital Group Ltd. Quote

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Quote

Dream Finders Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.28 compared with 20.06 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Quote

Dole plc (DOLE - Free Report) : This company which produces and distributes fresh fruit and vegetables carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Dole PLC Price and Consensus

Dole PLC Price and Consensus

Dole PLC price-consensus-chart | Dole PLC Quote

Dole has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.30 compared with 20.06 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Dole PLC PE Ratio (TTM)

Dole PLC PE Ratio (TTM)

Dole PLC pe-ratio-ttm | Dole PLC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Dole PLC (DOLE) - free report >>

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) - free report >>

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH) - free report >>

Published in

construction