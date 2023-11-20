See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 20:
Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL - Free Report) : This insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.
Arch Capital Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.19, compared with 16.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Dream Finders Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.28 compared with 20.06 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Dole plc (DOLE - Free Report) : This company which produces and distributes fresh fruit and vegetables carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Dole has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.30 compared with 20.06 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
