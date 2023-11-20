Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 20th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 20:

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL - Free Report) : This insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

Arch Capital Group has a PEG ratio of 1.12 compared with 1.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR - Free Report) : This insurance holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

The Progressive has a PEG ratio of 1.12 compared with 1.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ - Free Report) : This business management solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

LegalZoom.com has a PEG ratio of 0.50 compared with 0.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

