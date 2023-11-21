See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 21:
Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY - Free Report) : This footwear and apparel company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.3% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.3%.
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG - Free Report) : This glass and metal products and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
The Gap, Inc. (GPS - Free Report) : This apparel retail company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
