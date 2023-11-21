Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 21:

Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY - Free Report) : This footwear and apparel company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.3% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.3%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG - Free Report) : This glass and metal products and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

The Gap, Inc. (GPS - Free Report) : This apparel retail company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

retail