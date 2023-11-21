See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 21:
Travelzoo (TZOO - Free Report) : This Internet media company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
Travelzoo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.25, compared with 37.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG - Free Report) : This glass and metal solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Apogee Enterprises has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.37 compared with 20.06 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY - Free Report) : This footwear and apparel company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 24.3% over the last 60 days.
Rocky Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.31 compared with 20.06 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
