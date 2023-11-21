Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 21:

Travelzoo (TZOO - Free Report) : This Internet media company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Travelzoo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.25, compared with 37.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG - Free Report) : This glass and metal solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Apogee Enterprises has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.37 compared with 20.06 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY - Free Report) : This footwear and apparel company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 24.3% over the last 60 days.

Rocky Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.31 compared with 20.06 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


Published in

retail