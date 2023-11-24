Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 24th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO - Free Report) : This healthcare company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price and Consensus

Novo Nordisk A/S Price and Consensus

Novo Nordisk A/S price-consensus-chart | Novo Nordisk A/S Quote

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY - Free Report) : This cloud billing solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Quote

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ - Free Report) : This company which provides business services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Assurant, Inc. Price and Consensus

Assurant, Inc. Price and Consensus

Assurant, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Assurant, Inc. Quote

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD - Free Report) : This provider of engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Modine Manufacturing Company Price and Consensus

Modine Manufacturing Company Price and Consensus

Modine Manufacturing Company price-consensus-chart | Modine Manufacturing Company Quote

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU - Free Report) : This nuclear services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

Centrus Energy Corp. Price and Consensus

Centrus Energy Corp. Price and Consensus

Centrus Energy Corp. price-consensus-chart | Centrus Energy Corp. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY) - free report >>

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - free report >>

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) - free report >>

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) - free report >>

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks business-services medical