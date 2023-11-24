We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 24th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO - Free Report) : This healthcare company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.
Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY - Free Report) : This cloud billing solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.
Assurant, Inc. (AIZ - Free Report) : This company which provides business services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.
Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD - Free Report) : This provider of engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU - Free Report) : This nuclear services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.