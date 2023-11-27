We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bull of the Day: Copart (CPRT)
The market has been rallying over the few weeks. It’s been a welcome sight for investors that had been beaten down for a solid three months. With everything going up so quickly, it can feel like any stock you add to your portfolio is going to be a winner. When the broad market is green every day, it doesn’t take much to find these winners. The stocks with the best chance to remain winners are the stocks with the strongest earnings trends. Earnings are the single most important factor for the long-term success of a company. If it doesn’t make dollars, then it doesn’t make sense.
One way to uncover these stocks is by using our Zacks Rank. Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks have the best earnings trends and therefore, the greatest chance of long-term success. One such stock is today’s Bull of the Day, Copart ((CPRT - Free Report) ). Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Finland, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, and Spain. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the internet through its virtual bidding third generation internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, vehicle rental companies, and individuals.
The reason for the favorable Zacks Rank is five analysts have increased their earnings estimates for the current year while four have followed suit for next year. The bullish moves have pushed up our Zacks Consensus Estimates for the current year from $1.35 to $1.44 while next year’s number is up from $1.25 to $1.56.
A quick look at the Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise Chart shows how the business has grown consistently over the years. A steady bottom-left to top-right move in earnings helped underpin the move higher in the stock’s price. This solid progression could just be getting started. Interestingly, the Auction and Valuation Services industry is the top industry out of the 251 industries we rank at Zacks.com.