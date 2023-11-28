Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72% over the last 60 days.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS - Free Report) : This drive-thru franchise company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.

Dutch Bros Inc. Price and Consensus

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC - Free Report) : This electronic security company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.9% over the last 60 days.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (RBT - Free Report) : This cloud-based waste and recycling solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69% over the last 60 days.

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


