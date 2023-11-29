Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 29th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 29:

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This casual dining restaurant company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International has a PEG ratio of 0.60 compared with 2.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ - Free Report) : This company that provides lifestyle and housing solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Assurant has a PEG ratio of 0.79 comparedwith 0.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI - Free Report) : This provider of business management solutions to small and mid-sized companies carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Barrett Business Services has a PEG ratio of 1.09 compared with 1.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

