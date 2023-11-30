See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) - free report >>
AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) - free report >>
AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 30:
Travelzoo (TZOO - Free Report) : This Internet media company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
Travelzoo Price and Consensus
Travelzoo price-consensus-chart | Travelzoo Quote
Travelzoo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.11, compared with 32.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Travelzoo PE Ratio (TTM)
Travelzoo pe-ratio-ttm | Travelzoo Quote
AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC - Free Report) : This vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
AudioCodes Ltd. Price and Consensus
AudioCodes Ltd. price-consensus-chart | AudioCodes Ltd. Quote
AudioCodes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.13 compared with 44.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
AudioCodes Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)
AudioCodes Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | AudioCodes Ltd. Quote
Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX - Free Report) : This Coca-Cola bottling company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus
Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Quote
Fomento Económico Mexicano has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 21.92 compared with 57.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. PE Ratio (TTM)
Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. pe-ratio-ttm | Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.