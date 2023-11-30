See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 30:
AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC - Free Report) : This vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX - Free Report) : This Coca-Cola bottling company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC - Free Report) : This electronic security solutions provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
