Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 30:

AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC - Free Report) : This vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX - Free Report) : This Coca-Cola bottling company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC - Free Report) : This electronic security solutions provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

