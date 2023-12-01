Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72% over the last 60 days.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) : This automobile company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU - Free Report) : This nuclear fuel and services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY - Free Report) : This commercial stage medical device company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD - Free Report) : This company which provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


