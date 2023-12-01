We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 1st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72% over the last 60 days.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) : This automobile company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Toyota Motor Corporation Price and Consensus
Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU - Free Report) : This nuclear fuel and services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.
Centrus Energy Corp. Price and Consensus
BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY - Free Report) : This commercial stage medical device company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.
Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD - Free Report) : This company which provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Modine Manufacturing Company Price and Consensus
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.