Bull Of The Day: CommVault Systems (CVLT)
CommVault Systems (CVLT - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that has an D for Value and an A for Growth. CommVault Systems is a data management company that provides data protection, universal availability, and a simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The company recently beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate as has posted a solid post earnings drift higher. Let’s explore more about this company in this Bull of The Day article.
Description
CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault's Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products.
Earnings History
When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.
For CommVault Systems, I see three straight beats of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company did report an earnings miss four quarters ago. The average positive earnings surprise over the last year has been a +6.4%.
Earnings Estimates Revisions
Earnings estimates revisions is what the Zacks Rank is all about.
For CVLT estimates are moving higher.
This quarter has CVLT expected to earn 73 cents and that estimate has not changed over the last 90 days.
Next quarter saw a bump lower following the earnings report and is down a penny to 74 cents.
The full year 2023 has seen estimates move from $2.85to $2.89 over the last 730 days.
Next fiscal year has seen a move higher from $3.06 to $3.12 over the same period.
Valuation
The valuation is pretty reasonable given the higher estimates and the tendency to beat the number. The forward PE is 25.3x which is well below the nifty fifty multipkes that a lot of tech companies have. The difference here is that CVLT has a relatively low growth rate of mid single digits but is very consistent. The price to book multiple of 17x is a little high, but again this is a consistent grower. Price to sales of only at 4x and that is due to the slow growth nature of the business.
Operating Margins have increased from 4.2% to 4.9% and were most recently at 6%. Slow and steady growth on the topline coupled with consistent improvements in margins means that earnings per share will continue to move higher.