Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 1:

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) : This automobile company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Toyota has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.81, compared with 20.22 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD - Free Report) : This company which provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Modine Manufacturing Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.57 compared with 20.22 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR - Free Report) : This company that engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Otter Tail Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.68 compared with 13.20 for the company. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


