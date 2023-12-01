Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 1st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 1:

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This casual dining restaurant company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International has a PEG ratio of 0.61 compared with 2.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ - Free Report) : This company that provides lifestyle and housing solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Assurant has a PEG ratio of 0.77 comparedwith 0.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO - Free Report) : This investment holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

MINISO has a PEG ratio of 0.87 compared with 0.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


