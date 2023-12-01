We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 1st
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 1:
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This casual dining restaurant company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Brinker International has a PEG ratio of 0.61 compared with 2.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Assurant, Inc. (AIZ - Free Report) : This company that provides lifestyle and housing solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.
Assurant has a PEG ratio of 0.77 comparedwith 0.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO - Free Report) : This investment holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
MINISO has a PEG ratio of 0.87 compared with 0.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
