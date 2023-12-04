Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 4th:

Dole (DOLE - Free Report) : This company which is a producer of fresh bananas and pineapples based in Dublin, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Ryerson (RYI - Free Report) : This services company that processes and distributes metals, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 1.5%.

Concentrix (CNXC - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of technology-enabled business services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing nearly 2.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


