Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 4th:

JAKKS Pacific (JAKK - Free Report) : This multi-brand company that has been designing and marketing a broad range of toys and consumer products, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.9% over the last 60 days.

JAKKS Pacific’s shares gained 52.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Paymentus (PAY - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Paymentus’ shares gained 11.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Burford Capital (BUR - Free Report) : This finance and asset management firm focused on law with businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.0% over the last 60 days.

Burford Capital’s shares gained 3.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

