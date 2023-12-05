See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 4th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 4th:
JAKKS Pacific (JAKK - Free Report) : This multi-brand company that has been designing and marketing a broad range of toys and consumer products, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.9% over the last 60 days.
JAKKS Pacific’s shares gained 52.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Paymentus (PAY - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.
Paymentus’ shares gained 11.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Burford Capital (BUR - Free Report) : This finance and asset management firm focused on law with businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.0% over the last 60 days.
Burford Capital’s shares gained 3.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
