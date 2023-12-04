Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 4th:  

JAKKS Pacific (JAKK - Free Report) : This multi-brand company that has been designing and marketing a broad range of toys and consumer products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.9% over the last 60 days.

JAKKS Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.80 compared with 27.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Concentrix (CNXC - Free Report) : This company which provides technology-enabled business services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Concentrix has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.07 compared with 26.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ryerson (RYI - Free Report) : This services company that processes and distributes metals, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.68 compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


