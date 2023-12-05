Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 5th:

Unilever (UL - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Unilever PLC Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

Unilever PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Summit Financial Group (SMMF - Free Report) : This financial holding company which provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia, the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia and the central region of Kentucky, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Toyota Motor (TM - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading automakers in the world in terms of sales and production, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Toyota Motor Corporation Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 1.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Toyota Motor Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

