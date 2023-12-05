See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Unilever PLC (UL) - free report >>
Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Unilever PLC (UL) - free report >>
Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 5th:
Unilever (UL - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
Unilever PLC Price and Consensus
Unilever PLC price-consensus-chart | Unilever PLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.
Unilever PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
Unilever PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Unilever PLC Quote
Summit Financial Group (SMMF - Free Report) : This financial holding company which provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia, the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia and the central region of Kentucky, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Summit Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Summit Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Summit Financial Group, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.
Summit Financial Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Summit Financial Group, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Summit Financial Group, Inc. Quote
Toyota Motor (TM - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading automakers in the world in terms of sales and production, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Toyota Motor Corporation Price and Consensus
Toyota Motor Corporation price-consensus-chart | Toyota Motor Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 1.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Toyota Motor Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Toyota Motor Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Toyota Motor Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens